CCAP expands their HIV case management to four more counties

June 21, 2024 7:59AM PDT
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced that in addition to serving the needs of Grays Harbor and Pacific counties, Coastal Community Action Program (CCAP) was selected, along with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), to provide HIV case management services in Lewis, Mason, Pierce, and Thurston Counties.  

DOH has been providing case management services in these counties since mid-October and say that they are looking forward to transitioning the delivery of these services back to organizations that are connected to and relied upon by their local communities. 

HIV case management is a specialized public health service that helps people with HIV obtain, stay connected to, and benefit from healthcare and health-related services. These can include support for food, housing, medical transportation, psychosocial support, and emergency financial assistance for items and services that improve a person’s health. DOH ensures those most in need in the state can access these services at no cost. 

AHF is a global nonprofit provider of HIV/AIDS medical care. There is currently an AHF healthcare center in King County. AHF is currently contracted with DOH to provide an array of prevention-focused services in Pierce County and on July 1 will begin HIV case management there. 

CCAP is an HIV case management provider in Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties that extended its services to Mason, Thurston, and Lewis counties on June 1, 2024. 

