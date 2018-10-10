Carrie, Kane, Taylor, & FGL Made The American Music Awards 2018 – Winner’s List

Dick Clark Productions

It was a record-breaking night for Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards, held live Tuesday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Taylor opened the show with a performance of “I Did Something Bad,” and went on to win four awards, bringing her lifetime total to 23 — breaking Whitney Houston’s record for most AMA wins by a female artist.

Here’s a full list of the 2018 winners at the American Music Awards

Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock

Post Malone

Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock

Migos

Favorite Album Pop/Rock

Taylor Swift – Reputation

Favorite Song Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug “Havana”

Favorite Male Artist Country

Kane Brown

Favorite Female Artist Country

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group Country

Florida Georgia Line

Favorite Album – Country

Kane Brown – Kane Brown



Favorite Song – Country

Kane Brown “Heaven”

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentlys

Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Khalid

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Rihanna

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B

XXXTENTACION – 17



Favorite Song – Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars & Cardi B – “Finesse”

Tour of the Year

Taylor Swift

Favorite Music Video

Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug – “Havana”

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

Panic! At The Disco

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Artist – Latin

Daddy Yankee

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music

Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack

Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By

Favorite Social Artist of the Year Presented By Xfinity

BTS

New Artist of the Year Presented By Capital One ® Savor® Card

Camila Cabello

Collaboration of the Year

Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug – “Havana”

