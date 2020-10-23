CARES Act funds will assist PUD customers impacted by COVID
Aberdeen, WA – CARES Act money will assist PUD customers impacted by COVID.
The Grays Harbor PUD tells KXRO that they will begin using CARES Act dollars to aid customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic following an agreement with Grays Harbor County.
They say that the agreement, approved by the Board of County Commissioners and the Board of PUD Commissioners this week, will allow the PUD to apply $500,000 in federal aid to customer accounts.
Customers who apply can receive financial assistance which will be applied to their account balances.
To apply, customers must fill out the proper application which lists COVID related hardships that have impacted their household.
Those hardships include: increased household expenses related to COVID-19, loss of income related to COVID-19, and other financial hardships directly related to COVID-19.
Due to federal guidelines, the CARES Act funding can only be used until the end of November, leaving customers just over one month to fill out their applications which will be accepted until Nov. 25th.
Application forms are available online and at the PUD drive-up window.
For more information, customers may contact the PUD Customer Service Office at 360-532-4220.