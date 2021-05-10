Car vs. pole collision knocks out power and blocks traffic
Aberdeen, WA – A car versus pole collision in Central Park knocked out power to about 400 PUD customers over the weekend.
According to the WSDOT the collision took place on Highway 12 at milepost 4 near Bobby Johnson Ln at around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday morning and blocked eastbound traffic till about 4:00 p.m.
The PUD told KXRO that around 400 customers on Central Park Dr and SR 12 from School Rd to Junction City were out of power following the accident.
According to the PUD, crews completed repairs and restored power by 4:00 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Grays Harbor PUD