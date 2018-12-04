“Captain Marvel” Trailer 2 Just dropped!

The 2nd trailer for Marvel Studios “Captain Marvel” just dropped giving us a little more insight as to the story and how Carol Danvers became Captain Marvel.
The movie takes place in the early 90’s where we see a younger Nick Fury played by Samuel L. Jackson and agent Phil Coulson played again by Clark Gregg. Also look for the character Ronan portrayed by actor Lee Pace and Korath played by Djimon Hounsou from “Guardians of the Galaxy”
“Captain Marvel” will hopefully answer questions as to how she fits into the MCU and the upcoming Avengers 4 which we’ll also get a first look at this Wednesday When the first trailer for Avengers 4 will drop!
“Captain Marvel” will be in Theaters on March 8th. And Avengers 4 on May 3rd. We are excited for both! Tell us what you think of the trailer!