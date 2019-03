CHRIS EVANS ranked all the chips in the Frito Lay Variety Pack . . . and he put Cool Ranch Doritos on top, followed by Cheetos. The regular Lay’s chips came in last.

The correct answer is:

1. Cool ranch

2. Cheetos

3. Nacho cheese Doritos

4. Fritos

5. BBQ lays

6. Original lays I will not be taking questions. https://t.co/keSJ23IhRN — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 11, 2019

Luceman says.

01. Nacho cheese Doritos

02. Cheetos

03. Cool Ranch Doritos

04. Fritos

05. BBQ Lays

06. Original Lays