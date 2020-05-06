Candidate Filing Week runs May 11-15
Filing week begins on Monday for state and regional offices.
From May 11-15, applications for public office will be accepted during Candidate Filing Week.
During the current closures locally and statewide, the Office of Secretary of State encourages prospective candidates to file online.
Candidates for federal, statewide, and multi-county legislative or judicial offices must file with the OSOS, which can be done online 24 hours a day beginning at 9 a.m. Monday and ending at 4 p.m. Friday, May 15.
Individuals can also file by mail with a paper form or in-person.
More than 300 federal and state offices are open for election in 2020, including all U.S. representatives, statewide offices, the state House of Representatives, and half of the state Senate.
This includes a Grays Harbor County Commissioner seat representing East County as well as Representative and Senator seats for both the 19th and 24th legislative districts, with numerous local candidates indicating they will file.
Also open during the week will be the offices of Governor, Lt. Governor, Superintendent of Public Instruction, and other state offices.
Citizens considering a run for state public office can download a candidate guide, read answers to frequently asked questions, and more on the Resources for Candidates page on the Secretary of State’s website.