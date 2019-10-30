C.C.A.P. Service Entry Events to held on Thursdays
From left: Luceman, Jim Sorensen, Jesse Koll, Joey Bannish
CCAP staff members, Jesse Koll, (Care Coordinator) Jim Sorensen, (Landlord liaison) and Joey Bannish (Judicial Coordinator) Stopped by the Kix morning show to talk about CCAP’s “Service Entry Events, which happen every Thursdays from 1:30 to 3 pm at the CCAP office located at 101 E. Market Street in Aberdeen. If you have a need of any kind they can help get you pointed in the right direction. Check out the interview below!
For more information on this event. Check out CCAP’s Facebook page by clicking Here!
To find out more about Coastal Community Action Program you can go to their official website at this LINK!
If you would be interesting in donating to CCAP’s Coat and Blanket drive call Jesse Koll at 360-500-4599