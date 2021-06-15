Business expanding operations at Satsop Business Park; more than doubles original space
Lynch Creek Farm is expanding at the Satsop Business Park.
The Port of Grays Harbor announced that at their recent meeting, the Port Commission approved an amendment to Lynch Creek Farm’s lease extending the initial term and adding an to lease an adjacent section of warehouse space for expansion.
According to the Port, last June, the Port Commission approved a lease at the Park with Lynch Creek Farm, a handcrafter of traditional and decorated Christmas wreaths, fresh centerpieces, and other holiday gifts, for 40,000 square feet of storage space in the Olympic View Warehouse, with an option for an additional 49,600 square feet.
Following a successful 2020 holiday season, Lynch Creek announced plans to expand their operation, exercising that option.
Beginning July 1, 2021, Lynch Creek will occupy a total of 89,600 square feet of the 255,000 square foot facility.
The centerpiece production line is expected to employ 120 people during peak production season, September through December.
“Lynch Creek Farm is a perfect addition to the growing companies here at the Satsop Business Park and we are hopeful their success will mean further growth opportunities and job creation for the Park and the community,” shared Port Commissioner Phil Papac. “We look forward to a long-term partnership and we are confident the Park’s assets will be beneficial to them for years to come.”
“It has been a pleasure working with the staff at the Park and Lynch Creek Farm is really looking forward to expanding here,” stated Lynch Creek Farm CEO Andy Hunter. “Satsop has everything we need to continue to expand our existing business and plenty of room to grow for the future.”
While Lynch Creek will be utilizing 89,600 square feet of the Olympic View Warehouse, the Port says that 165,000 square feet of the Warehouse space remains available.