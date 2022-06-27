Burns and Seguin return from SkillsUSA Nationals with Top Ten finishes

Aberdeen High School students came home from SkillsUSA National Conference and Skills Championships in Atlanta, GA with multiple awards.
SkillsUSA Advisor Chuck Veloni tells KXRO that the local students earned their place within the Top Ten and brought home prizes totaling more than $2,000.
At the conference, Aberdeen student Keara Burns took home the Bronze Medal in Residential and Commercial Appliance Technology.
Keara, a sophomore in the Industrial Engineering class at Aberdeen High School, walked away with more than $1,500 in tools and prizes.
As part of her competition, Keara worked through nine stations that involved trouble-shooting, customer service, brazing abilities and written tests. Keara’s parents are Dan and Diane Burns.
Recent Aberdeen graduate Logen Seguin placed 8th in the nation in Electrical Construction Wiring, and earned industry recognized Skill Point Certification.
Logen, a 2022 graduate, was in the Industrial Engineering class at AHS, and earned over $500 in tools and prizes during the championships.
Logen’s competition involved conduit bending, blueprint reading, circuit design, wiring multiple circuits, as well as a written test. Logen’s parents are Jeff and Christina Seguin.
Veloni and the Aberdeen chapter of SkillsUSA thanked the community who made the trip to Atlanta possible through donations and support of the local SkillsUSA program and students.