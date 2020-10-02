Burn bans lifted in Grays Harbor
The Grays Harbor County Fire Marshall lifted the county wide burn ban on Thursday, following milder temperatures and recent rain.
As of Thursday, restrictions on all outdoor burning in Grays Harbor County are no more.
In addition, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) lifted fire restrictions, including the temporary ban on target shooting, on most department-managed lands.
“We welcome people to build campfires and responsibly sight in their hunting firearms on most of the lands we manage,” said Cynthia Wilkerson, Lands Division Manager for WDFW, “but we continue to urge hunters, target shooters, campers, and all others heading outdoors to be cautious when doing activities that could spark a wildfire.”
Wilkerson noted that some restrictions will remain in place in south central Washington, including a campfire ban through Oct. 15 at all WDFW wildlife areas in Yakima and Kittitas counties, as these habitats remain very vulnerable to fire.
Similarly, a campfire ban is in place through Oct. 31 at the Columbia Basin Wildlife Area in Grant and Adams counties and at the Klickitat Wildlife Area in Klickitat County due to their drier, more sensitive nature.
Wilkerson said that people heading to areas recently impacted by wildfires should take extra precautions, as these lands could pose hazards such as unseen holes in the ground where roots have burned up or burnt stumps and trees that could fall. For more information on wildfire impacts on WDFW-managed lands, visit https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/wdfw-lands/wildfire.
For more information about fires and fire prevention on public lands, visit the Washington Department of Natural Resources’ website (http://www.dnr.wa.gov) or the U.S. Forest Service website (http://www.fs.usda.gov). For local restrictions, contact your county.
Maps and detailed information about WDFW’s wildlife areas are available at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/wdfw-lands.
Local Resources:
Residents are encouraged to contact their local fire department for further information.
In Grays Harbor: Residents can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 249-4222
For Pacific County: You can contact the Department of Community Development in Long Beach at 360-642-9382; or South Bend at 360-875-9356 for further information.
Contact Washington State Department of Natural Resources for updates on burn restrictions at 1-800-323-BURN or visit their website at https://www.dnr.wa.gov/burn-restrictions.
Contact ORCAA at 1-800-422-5623 or visit their website at www.orcaa.org.
For information about fires on local BEACHES, contact Washington State Parks: (360) 902-8844
Washington State Department of Natural Resources: Pacific Cascade Regional Office at (360) 577-2025 or Olympic Region Office at (360) 374-2811
For daily updates on burn restrictions
Contact DNR at 1-800-323-BURN or visit the website at https://www.dnr.wa.gov/burn-restrictions then click on fire information in the far right corner.
Contact ORCAA at 1-800-422-5623 or visit their website at www.orcaa.org.
.