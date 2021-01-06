Burkhart to lead GH PUD as General Manager
After announcing their intention to hire Engineering Director Schuyler Burkhart as the new Grays Harbor PUD General Manager, the board of commissioners announced that he has been officially hired.
In December, the commissioners announced that Burkhart was their choice for General Manager, replacing retiring Dave Ward.
This week, the PUD announced that the hiring process has been completed and on Monday, the board passed a resolution officially naming Schuyler Burkhart to the office.
Burkhart has served as the PUD Engineering Director since 2014 and will replace Dave Ward, who will retire from the PUD at the end of February.
“I am grateful to the board for their support and confidence and excited for the opportunity to serve the Grays Harbor community,” said Burkhart. “Working together, we move into the PUD’s 81st year, focusing on the safe and reliable delivery of power, telecommunications, and energy services.”
Over the next two months, Burkhart will serve as Assistant General Manager, working with Ward to transition into the leadership role that he will officially assume on March 1st.