KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Bulldogs move forward in state soccer playoffs; Elma season ends

November 10, 2022 7:43AM PST
Share
Bulldogs move forward in state soccer playoffs; Elma season ends

Montesano

Goals by Mikayla Stanfield, Lilly Causey, and Jaiden King propelled the Montesano Bulldogs to a 3-1 win over the La Salle Lightning in the opening round of the 1A State Playoffs. 

Montesano fell behind in the seventh minute, but responded with two tap in goals from Stanfield and Causey in the 23rd and 25th minutes to take the lead. 

King provided insurance with a long range shot in the 46th minute. 

Monte will host the state quarterfinal match-up against Seton Catholic or Lakeside on Saturday afternoon.

Elma

The Elma Eagles soccer season came to an end on Wednesday as the 11th seeded Eagles fell to Overlake 2-1. 

Elma finished the season as the runners up in the Evergreen League and SW District champions.

 

Most Popular Posts

1

Foodball 2022 totals
2

Washington GET Prepaid Tuition Program opens for new enrollment year
3

Community Health Plan of Washington provides $250,000 to support equal access to care; KWA receives $10,000
4

Roundabouts ruled out for South Aberdeen and Westport
5

Shania Twain Live at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle April 29th 2023 On Sale Now

Recently Played

The Good StuffKenny Chesney
5:39pm
5:34pm
Freedom Was A HighwayJimmie Allen / Brad Paisley
5:29pm
No BodyBlake Shelton
5:25pm
Sparks FlyTaylor Swift
5:21pm
View Full Playlist