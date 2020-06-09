      Weather Alert

Brownfield Classic rescheduled in July

Jun 9, 2020 @ 8:07am

The Brownfield Classic has been scheduled for the Elma raceway after being rescheduled.

According to Grays Harbor Raceway, the new date for  the ASCS NATIONAL TOUR & Brownfield Classic event has been moved to July 24 & 25. 

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event could not be held on the original date of June 19 & 20.

The raceway says that after some negotiating with ASCS and their ability to move other events, they were able to agree on a new timing. 

Tickets will be honored for the new date of July 24 & 25. 

The Modified National Event originally scheduled for July 24 & 25 will move to August 7 & 8. This weekend became available with the cancellation of the Fair.

“Thank you to everyone for all your patience during these unusual times.”

