Brian Kelley of FGL, Justin Moore, & Chris Janson Will be Guest Hosting This Memorial Day on Kix 95.3!
The Luceman and Rick Moyer get the day off this Monday for Memorial day and some of your favorite country stars will be guest hosting!
At 5am and again at Noon Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley Host’s “BK’s Beach Party, a Front & Center Memorial Day Weekend Celebration.” Brian BK Kelley who recently released Wave Pack, his first solo EP, hosts This special celebrating summer and featuring today’s biggest country artists including Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and more. They reveal their unforgettable vacations, favorite summer songs and plans for the upcoming season.
At 8am and again at 3pm It’s “Summer Kick Off with Justin Moore” Memorial Day special! Featuring a “git you in the mood to party soundtrack” with music by kenny chesney, Lady A, Luke Bryan, and few of Justin Moore’s tunes too!
At 10am and again at 5pm It’s “Chris Janson’s Memorial Day Summer Kick Off” Featuring Great music, interviews with you favorite country stars and Veterans telling stories!