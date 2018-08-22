Brewers Grade Band on The Kix Morning Show!
For the Brewers Grade Band it’s all about that “Northwest Country” Sound..
Kix 95.3’s The Luceman from the Kix morning show had a conversation with the Brewers Grade Band members, Zac Grooms, Cody Christopherson, Al and Nolan Hare & Joe Smart about Music, Awards, AND Beer!
Check out the interview below! Also Scroll down to listen to their single “Heartbreak Song” And get links to their website and more!
Part 1.
Part 2.
Part 3.
Listen to Brewers Grade Band’s single “Heartbreak Song” below:
Check out everything “Brewers Grade Band” by clicking HERE!
Also Check them out on Facebook!