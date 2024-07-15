KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Brady residents impacted by planned power outage

July 15, 2024 7:43AM PDT
Photo from Grays Harbor PUD

The Grays Harbor Public Utility District is notifying customers in the Brady area of a planned power outage, impacting 53 customers.  

The outage is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM on Thursday, July 25th, and is expected to last until midnight, 12:00AM on July 26th.  

The impacted areas will be customers between and including 92 Brady Loop Road to 477 Brady Loop Road.  

All impacted customers will receive notification phone calls from the PUD in the days leading up to the outage. 

The outage will allow crews to complete conversion work from overhead to underground power lines. The expected duration of four hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at any time as work is completed.  Therefore, it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that period.

 In preparation for this outage, customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, televisions, and microwaves by unplugging those items.  You should leave them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored. 

