Brad Paisley Sept 22nd At The WA State Fair

Brad Paisley with special guest Riley Green At The WA State Fair!

Sunday, September 22 Purchase Tickets HERE!

Brad Paisley is a critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, guitarist and entertainer whose talents have earned him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards (including Entertainer of the Year), among many others. He has been a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001. Paisley has written 21 of his 24 #1 hits and has accumulated more than 20 million career total worldwide album sales, track downloads and streaming equivalents. His 11th studio album, “Love and War,” which was released April 21, 2017, was his 9th consecutive studio album to debut #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

Riley Green learned the spirit of songwriting and performing at a young age while spending time with his grandfather, Bufford Green, who ran Golden Saw Music Hall. Riley shared the stage with him and other men of his generation, laying a foundation for the songs he’d craft in the years to come. His current single “There Was This Girl” is Top 15 and he was selected as a member of the Opry’s NextStage Program, has been named for both CMT’s Listen Up Artists as well as MusicRow’s 2019 Next Big Things and was named one of Rolling Stone Country’s “Artists You Need to Know.”