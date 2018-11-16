Brad Paisley, Keith Urban & more country stars reflect on Roy Clark’s passing

Donn Jones/CMAThe country world lost a beloved member of its community today when Roy Clark died of pneumonia, and now many of his fellow country stars have issued statements or taken to their socials to express their sadness at his loss.

A Country Music Hall of Fame inductee and Grand Ole Opry member, Roy was well known for co-hosting the television series Hee Haw for 24 years. He also had crossover success on both the country and pop charts. He was named CMA Entertainer of the Year in 1973.

Roy influenced many of today’s country stars. In fact, if it wasn’t for his music, the genre might not have Brad Paisley or Keith Urban. In a series of heartfelt posts on Twitter, Brad shared the impact the late singer had on his life and career.

Roy Clark shaped my path. My Papaw introduced me to his music as a toddler. Every Saturday we’d watch Hee Haw. My first guitar book was a Roy Clark guitar method. I practiced his style, then practiced making his facial expressions. He was a hero. And so many have the same story. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) November 15, 2018

My first CMA memory is sitting on my living room floor watching Roy Clark tear it up. Sending my love and respect to him and his family for all he did. – KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) November 15, 2018

Dolly Parton said in a statement, “Roy Clark was one of the greatest ever. His spirit will never die. I loved him dearly and he will be missed.”

Just got word that Roy Clark has passed.

I’ve known him for 60 years and he was a fine musician and entertainer

Rest In Peace Buddy, you will be remembered — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) November 15, 2018

Roy died at his home in in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Funeral arrangements are forthcoming.