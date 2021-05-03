      Weather Alert

Boone Street roundabout being proposed; residents can learn more online

May 3, 2021 @ 10:30am

A roundabout could be coming to South Aberdeen, and residents can learn more at an open house.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is inviting community members to an online open house in order to learn more about proposed improvements at the intersection of Boone Street (State Route 105) at West Harriman Street in Aberdeen.

According to WSDOT, the traffic signal at this intersection that connects the entrance to the Shoppes at Riverside and the road leading to Miller Junior High has reached the end of its useful life. 

They say that after an intersection analysis, the WSDOT is recommending a single-lane roundabout at this intersection, adding that roundabouts help reduce the potential for crashes while keeping people moving.

“We invite all users of this roadway to get an idea of what we’re considering,” said Dennis Engel, WSDOT multimodal planning manager. “It helps us better understand the needs of the community while balancing our responsibility to maintain intersections for all roadway users.”

Virtual open house information

Attendees will get in-depth information about the proposal and be able to give feedback.

When: May 3-17, 2021

Where: WSDOT Online Open House webpage

Free broadband internet service is available at the Aberdeen Timberland Library, 212 E Market Street. Additional WiFi Hotspots can be found online.

Comments will also be accepted by email, telephone or letter to Debbie Clemen with WSDOT’s Olympic Region Multimodal Planning office.

Email: [email protected]

Mail:   P.O. Box 47440

           Olympia, WA 98504-7440

Phone: 360-704-3204

