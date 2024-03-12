KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Body of missing Mercer Island man reported found in Cosmopolis following suspected homicide

March 12, 2024 6:56AM PDT
Share
Owned by Alpha Media LLC and its affiliates

A body found in Cosmopolis has been identified as that of a missing Mercer Island man.

According to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, the death of 74-year-old Curtis Engeland has been ruled a homicide.

Engeland went missing on Friday, February 23 from his home on Mercer Island.

Image from Washington State Patrol

The Mercer Island Police Department reported that Engeland’s roommate filed a missing person report, stating that he had been acting outside of his normal routine.

The Mercer Island Police Department reports state that a Silver Alert was insured for Engeland.

In a report from the King County Medical Examiners Office, details on exactly when and where the body of Engeland was found were not released, although listener reports state that local police were at a location near the Cosmopolis city line on Thursday, March 7.

The medical examiner’s office states that Engeland died due to a sharp force injury to the neck and that his death is being ruled a homicide.

Mercer Island police had been working with Engeland’s family and friends before he was found, and the State Patrol issued the Silver Alert asking for help finding him.

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Gonna Love YouParmalee
11:59pm
Tattoos On This TownJason Aldean
11:55pm
But I Got A Beer In My HandLuke Bryan
11:52pm
Creek Will RiseConnor Smith
11:49pm
White LiarMiranda Lambert
11:45pm
View Full Playlist