Boating Program Advisory Council seeking two new members

The Washington Boating Program Advisory Council is looking for two new volunteers to sit on the committee, although some prior experience in the field is necessary.

The new members of the committee must have experience relevant to the program – one position requires a public health and injury prevention background and will serve as the injury prevention specialist. The other position requires a background in recreational boating education.

The injury prevention specialist is connected to state and national networks in injury prevention and brings expertise in awareness, education and policy interventions to reduce risk.

The second position should be filled by an educator in recreational boating, with experience teaching members of the community in boating safety practices. Focus will be placed on the applicant’s expertise in each field – though specific background requirements are flexible.

The deadline for submitting applications is February 21, 2023.

In addition to the application, candidates are required to submit a letter of interest, a resume, and three references.

The council appointment will be made in March 2023 and the new members will serve three-year terms that end in February of 2026. Council members are selected from applications and appointed by the Director of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.

The Boating Program Advisory Council is a general advisory committee that assists and advises the Commission on the administration of its Boating Programs, which provides information and education on safe and environmentally sound boating practices to agencies, organizations and individuals statewide.

The Council meets four times a year at the Washington State Parks Headquarters Office in Tumwater, with a virtual option. Meetings typically occur twice in the spring and twice in the fall and generally run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members of the Council may be reimbursed for travel expenses in accordance with State Parks policy.

Interested parties are invited to request an application by contacting Bethany Cram, Boating Program administrative assistant, at (564) 669-0942 or [email protected].