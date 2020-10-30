Blue Slough Road reopens ahead of schedule
The Blue Slough Road reopened as of Thursday, two days ahead of schedule.
The Grays Harbor County Public Works Operations Supervisor Mike Zabiaka told KXRO that the road is now fully open to traffic.
The road between US 101 and US 107 closed for road construction on July 6 with plans to remain closed until October 31 as crews straightened portions of the cutoff road.
This work follows other projects on the road that were spurred by numerous slides and road damage.
The four month closure this year was preceded by a three month closure in 2018.