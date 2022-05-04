Bishop Scholarship applications open for local students

The Grays Harbor College Foundation is alerting students that opportunities are available through the E. K. and Lillian F. Bishop Scholarship.
In a release, the foundation is reminding residents of the availability of financial assistance for their education through the fund.
These scholarships are open to current college and graduate school students, who graduated from a Grays Harbor County high school.
The scholarship fund was started more than 30 years ago by the Bishop Foundation and is designated for students in their third or fourth years of accredited four-year college or universities, as well as for students in their first two years of accredited graduate schools.
This includes students who are enrolling in Grays Harbor College’s Bachelor of Applied Science degree programs, who meet the scholarship qualifications.
Lisa J. Smith, Executive Director of the GHC Foundation, says that in previous years, undergraduates were eligible to receive as much as $3,000 per year, while graduate students were eligible to receive as much as $5,000.
Awards are paid directly to the student’s college to offset the cost of tuition, room, board and other fees.
Online applications are available May 1st at www.ghc.edu/foundation/bishop.
Applications must be submitted no later than July 1.
For more information, contact the Grays Harbor College Foundation (360) 538-4024 or [email protected].