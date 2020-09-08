      Weather Alert

Bigelow Drive outage planned

Sep 8, 2020 @ 6:55am

The Grays Harbor Public Utility District is notifying customers of a planned power outage on Bigelow Drive in South Aberdeen. at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020.  

The outage is expected to last until 4:00 PM on that day and will affect customers in the immediate area.  

All impacted customers will receive notification from the PUD.

The outage will allow crews to complete pole replacement work in the area.

The outage time of seven hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at any time as work is completed.  

 

September 2020
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  
Most Popular Posts
COVID-19 patient transferred to Stafford Creek
Music program and some staff brought back to Aberdeen School District
United For Justice
AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here!
$50 Million in assistance for Washington fishing and shellfish industries