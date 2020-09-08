Bigelow Drive outage planned
The Grays Harbor Public Utility District is notifying customers of a planned power outage on Bigelow Drive in South Aberdeen. at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020.
The outage is expected to last until 4:00 PM on that day and will affect customers in the immediate area.
All impacted customers will receive notification from the PUD.
The outage will allow crews to complete pole replacement work in the area.
The outage time of seven hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at any time as work is completed.