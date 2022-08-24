“Big Shaker” earthquake simulator in Pacific County this weekend

The Pacific County Emergency Management Agency to announce that they working in conjunction with the Pacific County Fair, Pacific County Fire District 1, and the Long Beach Fire Department, to host the Big Shaker Earthquake Simulator this weekend.

The simulation will be available to the public on Saturday August 27, at the Pacific County Fair in Menlo from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and on Sunday, August 28, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the 2022 First Responder Safety Fair located at the Long Beach Fire Department, 701 Washington Avenue North, in Long Beach.

The Big Shaker simulates a magnitude 8.0 earthquake and gives riders an opportunity to educate themselves on what an earthquake really feels like.

There will also be information on what to do before, during and after an earthquake, as well as other safety activities and information provided at both events.

PCEMA invites the public to join them for this learning experience that may save a life.