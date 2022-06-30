Weather Alert
Win
Community
Volunteer Opportunities
Nominate your First Responder of the Month
Club 953
Concerts
Shows
Contact
FCC Applications
FCC Applications
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
The KIX Morning Show w/ The Luceman
Big Game T-shirts available!
Jun 30, 2022 @ 3:29pm
Aberdeen High School football seniors Jeremy Sawyer, Mason Sorensen and Trey Anderson dropped by the KIX Morning Show with the Luceman to promote the commemorative “Big Game” T-shirt -Bobcats vs. Grizzlies 117th game for just $25.
You can get yours at
Bill’s Design Carpet One Floor and Home
in Aberdeen,
Rancho Alegre Meat And Produce
or venmo @aberdeenclassof2023
July 2022
M
T
W
T
F
S
S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
« Jun
Most Popular Posts
Burns and Seguin return from SkillsUSA Nationals with Top Ten finishes
Natural cedar chosen for Olympic Stadium look
Cities of McCleary and Ocean Shores asking for public input
Big Game T-shirts available!
Gateway Center funding lower than thought; future plans discussed at workshop
Win
Community
Volunteer Opportunities
Nominate your First Responder of the Month
Club 953
Concerts
Shows
Contact
FCC Applications
FCC Applications
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On