Big Game T-shirts available!

Jun 30, 2022 @ 3:29pm
Aberdeen High School football seniors Jeremy Sawyer, Mason Sorensen and Trey Anderson dropped by the KIX Morning Show with the Luceman to promote the commemorative “Big Game” T-shirt -Bobcats vs. Grizzlies 117th game for just $25.
You can get yours at Bill’s Design Carpet One Floor and Home in Aberdeen, Rancho Alegre Meat And Produce or venmo @aberdeenclassof2023
