Becca Wharton & Laney Mortimeyer Talk Back to School Market Place!
By Phil Luce
|
Aug 6, 2018 @ 3:13 PM

Becca Wharton & Laney Mortimeyer stopped by the Kix morning show today to talk about the up coming “Back To School Market Place” Happening at the D&R Events Center on August 20th!

*Do you or someone you know need help with back to school shopping for children going into K-12th grade? We are here to help!

*Stop by our 3rd Annual Back to School Marketplace for games, prizes, food, haircuts, backpacks, and clothing!

*August 20th at the D&R Event Center in Downtown Aberdeen!  Doors open at 5pm!

*We are currently accepting NEW backpacks. We will begin accepting gently used and new clothing, as well as new shoes, socks and underwear.

*Accepting donations at Harbor City Church On Cherry in Aberdeen at the foot of Scammel hill, ResCom Flooring in Hoquiam, and in South Aberdeen at the Studios of KIX95.3

**If you would like to make a donation or help with this event, please contact Christy @ christy.schmauss@harborcitychurch.org or (360) 532-3355

