Beach Hazards Statement for coastal areas
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Beach Hazards Statement, in effect from this evening through Monday afternoon.
According to officials, sneaker waves are possible along the Washington and Oregon coasts.
They say that these sneaker waves have the ability to “suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the frigid ocean, which may lead to serious injury or drowning”.
Anyone along the beaches are asked to remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
“The surf zone will be more dangerous than usual, as high-energy swells may result in powerful surf that can easily sweep people or animals off rocks and into a very dangerous, cold, and angry ocean.”
Officials add that the threat is often greatest during high tides. The first two high tides during the period of concern will occur around 630 PM this evening and 730 AM Sunday morning,
but these times will vary slightly by location.
Residents should refer to your local tide tables or visit http://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov for more specific tidal information.