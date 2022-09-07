KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Barn Bash Is This Saturday In Montesano

September 7, 2022 8:28AM PDT
Barn Bash is back this Saturday night (9/10/2022) at the Moose Lodge in Montesano, Doors open at 5p with a BBQ dinner being served at 5:30 and of course the dollar auction and Live Auction featuring some amazing items!  For all the details check out  the interview with Stephanie Lewis of The Horse Prayer who talked with The Luceman in the morning earlier today!

For more on the Non Profit group The Horse Prayer visit their website by clicking HERE! Check out their Facebook page by clicking HERE!! and for more on the event Barn Bash 2022 just  Click Here!

