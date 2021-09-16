Barn Bash 2021 Is Coming Up Sept. 25th You’ll Have a Great Time!
Stephanie Lewis, President of the board of directors with the non profit organization “The Horse Prayer” stopped by the Kix 95.3 studios today to chat with The Luceman about their upcoming Barn Bash event which is happening on Saturday Sept. 25th from 4:30 to 11:30 pm. This is a 21 and over event with proceeds benefitting The Horse Prayer organization which provides Equine Assisted Learning for children with disabilities. Check out the interview below and links to their website to learn more about the program and to get tickets to the event!
To find out more about this non profit organization check out their official website HERE! And for tickets to the Barn Bash just click HERE!! You can also purchase tickets in advance at Whitney’s Chevrolet in Montesano, Whitney’s Value Ford in Elma or at B&B Automotive in Aberdeen!