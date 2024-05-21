Badges & Brews returns to Aberdeen Starbucks on June 4

Law enforcement and other first responders will participate in the annual Badges and Brews Summer Safety event in early June.

According to a release, Starbucks has once again partnered with multiple first responder agencies in Grays Harbor to host the annual event on June 4th, 2024 from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Aberdeen Starbucks (1202 E. Wishkah Street, Aberdeen).

Aberdeen Police Sgt. Gary Sexton tells KXRO that the event will feature a large display of first responder vehicles, including, but not limited to: Fire Trucks, Police Cars, Ambulance, Police Bicycles, and more.

Food and beverage samples, giveaways, the annual “Chief Chug”(Coffee Drinking Competition), a meet and greet with Police Canines, and other activities will take place during that evening.

As part of Badges and Brews, local police and fire personnel will work behind the counter to make and serve Starbucks beverages.

Parking for the event will take place at the Gateway Plaza near Tractor Supply. Officials state that the parking lot of Starbucks, Aaron’s, and the Verizon Store will be closed for the event.

The Starbucks drive-thru will also be closed this year for the event.