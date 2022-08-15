KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo
Back To School Marketplace Is This Saturday!

August 15, 2022 10:04AM PDT
The Back To School Marketplace is this Saturday August 20th!  Providing those in need with clothing, shoes, & backpacks for kids K-12 for the upcoming school year!   Laney Mortimeyer stopped by the kix morning show to talk about  this year’s event! Check out the interview and links for the auction below!

For More on this years Back To School Market Place check out an earlier interview we did by clicking HERE!! And check out Back To School Marketplace’s facebook page  by clicking HERE!

Back to school marketplace

