Back To School Marketplace Is Set For August 20th

The Back To School Marketplace is set to return this year on August 20th! Providing those in need with clothing, shoes, & backpacks for kids K-12 for the upcoming school year! And this weekend (July 29th & 30th 2022) You can bid on some great items on the Back To School Marketplace facebook page with their online Auction fundraiser! Laney Mortimer and Melanie Lindseth stopped by the kix morning show to talk about the auction and this year’s event! Check out the interview and links for the auction below!
Part 1 This weekends Auction
Part 2 The Main Event
For more information on this years Back to School Marketplace and to participate in this weekends (7/29-7/30) Online Auction just click HERE!!