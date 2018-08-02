Back to School Marketplace-helping kids!

*Do you or someone you know need help with back to school shopping for children going into K-12th grade? We are here to help!

*Stop by our 3rd Annual Back to School Marketplace for games, prizes, food, haircuts, backpacks, and clothing!

*August 20th at the D&R Event Center in Downtown Aberdeen! Doors open at 5pm!

*We are currently accepting NEW backpacks. We will begin accepting gently used and new clothing, as well as new shoes, socks and underwear.

*Accepting donations at Harbor City Church On Cherry in Aberdeen at the foot of Scammel hill, ResCom Flooring in Hoquiam, and in South Aberdeen at the Studios of KIX95.3

**If you would like to make a donation or help with this event, please contact Christy @ christy.schmauss@harborcitychurch.org or (360) 532-3355