August Primary voting underway

The 18-day voting period has started as county elections offices across Washington have or will mail ballots by today and open official ballot drop boxes for the more than 4.8 million registered voters across Washington to participate in the August 6 Primary Election.

Ballots must be returned to a county drop box or voting center by 8 p.m. Aug. 6, or, if mailed using the postage-paid envelope included with every ballot, postmarked by Aug. 6 to be accepted. The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing ballots back a week before Election Day. Ballots can also be securely returned via the 599 official drop boxes and voting centers administered by county governments.

All 39 counties have races on the ballot in this election, with 654 elected offices and 94 local measures going before voters. The top two vote-getters for each office will move on to the General Election in November.

“This election is an opportunity to make important decisions that affect us locally and statewide,” Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said. “I encourage all registered voters to use the state’s comprehensive system of trustworthy resources to participate in this election.”

County elections officials provide voters’ pamphlets with election information directly to residences in their jurisdiction. All voters can use VoteWA.gov to see their personalized Voters’ Guide, check their ballot status and find official drop box locations. Voters can also sign up for text notifications by texting “VOTE” to 868392. Message and data rates may apply.

Voters who have not yet registered can still participate in the August 6 Primary. Online registration and updates via VoteWA.gov must be submitted by July 29. In-person registration at county elections offices and voting centers is also available until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

“The Office of the Secretary of State is committed to providing equitable opportunities for your voice to be heard in every election,” Secretary Hobbs said. “I’m proud of the accessible, secure, and trustworthy process that we work with 39 county elections offices to provide throughout the state.”