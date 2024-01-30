ATF assist with Ilwaco Fire investigation

Investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have completed their on-scene work investigating the origin and cause of the January 22 fire that destroyed the Ilwaco Landing cannery, according to a joint release from the ATF and Ilwaco Fire Department.

According to the release, Ilwaco Fire requested ATF to support the investigation, with the federal agency primarily responsible for administering and investigating federal laws related to arson, although they say that there is no indication that the fire was intentionally set.

Officials say that ATF Certified Fire Investigators (CFI) were on the scene to investigate the fire using scene examinations and evidence.

Two investigators, one each from the Seattle and Portland offices, as well as a CFI candidate from Seattle, came to Ilwaco for the investigation along with a fire investigator from both Pacific and Pierce counties.

The ATF will be writing the final origin and case report, with the Ilwaco Fire Department serving as the lead agency.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but the facility was a total loss.

A final cost estimate has yet to be determined.