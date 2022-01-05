ASD Superintendent search continues; interviews could begin in March
The search for the next Aberdeen School District Superintendent continues, and the school board received an update on Tuesday afternoon.
The Aberdeen School Board held a Special Meeting to hear updates following stakeholder forums in December.
Nathan McCann of McPherson & Jacobson, LLC, the firm hired to oversee the search, spoke and gave an overview of the responses from the public and staff on what they would like to see in a Superintendent.
In the report it noted that a number of issues were raised in comments regarding a perceived trust issue between the staff and Superintendent that would need to be remedied, as well as some deferred maintenance concerns at local schools.
According to McCann, some of the highlights that were received during the outreach were the access to technology and art by students, as well as a sense of community pride within the district that indicates residents feel the desire to settle in the area post-graduation.
In priorities, the need for a Superintendent with strong communication skills was a focus, someone with a willingness to listen to community concerns with transparency, and someone with a desire to be active in the community and be willing to serve for the long-term.
According to McCann, 5 candidates had already expressed interest as of Tuesday.
Applications close on the position on February 3 with applicant interviews tentatively scheduled for early March.