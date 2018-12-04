ASAP Intermountain Staffing donates to Christmas for Kids

What a great moment!  Romona from Christmas for Kids receives a generous $500 donation from ASAP Intermountain Staffing!  In the picture is Angela Hoseney from ASAP Intermountain Staffing, Ramona Maccormack  of Christmas for Kids and myself, afternoon show host, Rick Moyer.

Without our sponsors we would never be able to help over 700 children on the harbor have a Merry Christmas!  THANK YOU ASAP Intermountain Staffing!  How cool of you!

Want to get in on helping kids?  Click here.

ASAP Intermountain Staffing website is here

