KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Applications accepted for Raymond School Board vacancy

August 30, 2022 8:27AM PDT
Share

The Raymond School District is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on their Board of Directors.

The opening is for Position 4, vacated by Ron Bell, who ran unopposed and was elected in 2019 for the position. 

He had also run unopposed and was elected in 2015.

Applications for the board seat will be accepted until September 15, 2022 with an appointment to follow at an upcoming meeting.

A blank application is available through the school district website as well as additional information about school board responsibilities and district boundaries.

The board appointment will run until the next General Election in 2023.

Applicants must be a registered voter and reside within the Raymond School District boundaries.

Board members are expected to attend regular meetings and study sessions on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 6 pm, along with any special meetings.

For more information on becoming a board member, visit the Raymond School District website or contact Superintendent K.C. Johnson at [email protected] or (360) 942-3415

Send completed applications to:

Raymond School District
Attention: K.C. Johnson
1016 Commercial Street
Raymond, WA 98577

Or email to Superintendent K.C. Johnson at [email protected]

Most Popular Posts

1

Win Blake Shelton Tickets This Free Ticket Friday!
2

Plank Island Theater Co. Holding Auditions For "Dog See's God" At The Bishop Center
3

Win Russell Dickerson Tickets On Free Ticket Friday!
4

Elderly woman airlifted following collision on SR 12
5

Fatality accident on road to Quinault Beach Resort & Casino

Recently Played

Last Night LonelyJon Pardi
11:51am
No Hard FeelingsOld Dominion
11:43am
The Kind Of Love We MakeLuke Combs
11:39am
Huntin Fishin And Lovin EverydayLuke Bryan
11:35am
Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
11:28am
View Full Playlist