APD/AFD Giving Tree available for resident giving opportunities

November 28, 2023 7:08AM PST
Image created by KXRO

The Aberdeen Police and Fire Departments have joined together to continue their “Giving Tree” this 2023 Christmas season.

Aberdeen Police shared that they have placed their Giving Tree in the Police Department’s lobby with special ornaments featuring a child’s name and their needs/likes written on it. 

Residents are able to enter the lobby M-F 8:00am-4:00pm, take an ornament, purchase the item, and bring the unwrapped gift back to the Aberdeen Police Department by December 14th.

The gifts will then be wrapped and delivered to the families before Christmas. (Please tape the ornament to the item so we can track them.) 

Other ways to participate include contacting Becky with the Aberdeen Police Department at 360-533-3180 and we can let you know of one of the family’s needs. 

Monetary donations are also accepted and 100% of the funds will go towards purchasing needs for the families. Any extra gifts are handed out to other children who may come out to visit with Santa on our delivery route.

We are very excited to be able to help six more local families this holiday season along with the generosity of the Aberdeen Fire Fighters Union, the Aberdeen Police Officers Guild and our tremendously supportive community.

