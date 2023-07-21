KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Another traffic detour is coming to Highway 101 outside Wishkah and Humptulips

July 21, 2023 6:56AM PDT
More temporary changes are coming to traffic on US 101 north of Hoquiam as another section remains closed.

Travelers using a section of US 101 will see more temporary changes to the roadway.

Starting on Tuesday, July 25 and during daytime hours, crews will be shifting traffic onto a separate temporary bypass road.

This work will be done north of Youmans Road, between Wishkah and Humptulips, at milepost 103.6. 

The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph approaching the work zone.

This area will join a second temporary detour road already in use at milepost 111.3 north of McNutt Road in Humptulips.

Each location will have around-the-clock one-way alternating traffic through fall.

This work is separate from the other portion of US 101 north of Hoquiam that remains closed to all traffic around-the-clock through 11:59 p.m. Monday, July 31.

That highway closure is located between Failor Lake Road and Larson Brothers Road.

A signed detour is in place.

Crews are removing barriers to fish at each location. Workers are building new structures that restore natural conditions and open upstream fish habitat. 

The efforts are part of a project to remove barriers to fish.

