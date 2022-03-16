Another meeting scheduled for proposed Willapa Hills Trail project in Menlo
A second meeting in Menlo to discuss plans for the Willapa Hills Trail is coming this month.
Washington State Parks says that at the second open house in Pacific County, park planners will discuss the updated plans for new trail access at Menlo and parking options.
The public is invited to attend the meeting;
WHEN:
6:30 – 8 p.m.
Thursday, March, 24
WHERE:
Willapa Valley High School, 22 Viking Way, Menlo (Driving directions.)
State Parks planners are asking for input about the proposed trailhead and parking lot.
The plan has been updated since the first public meeting was held Jan. 13.
The proposed trailhead would be located within the boundaries of the Willapa Hills State Park Trail right-of-way and is 22.5 miles west of the nearest trail access at Pe Ell.
The proposed parking lot would be set on the north side of State Route 6, next to the Menlo Store. Planners will also discuss landscaping and design.
The project is part of a long-term commitment by State Parks to develop a contiguous trail for recreational use.
The 56-mile Willapa Hills Trail has been developed to a point 26 miles west of Chehalis in Lewis County and from South Bend 5 miles east to Raymond in Pacific County. The trail passes Rainbow Falls State Park 16 miles west of Chehalis, where trail users can camp.
A former railroad line, the trail is 56 miles long and aligned east/west between Chehalis in Lewis county and South Bend in Pacific county. Approximately 27 miles of the trail are open for non-motorized recreational use.
Learn more about the trail: http://parks.state.wa.us/1023/Willapa-Hills-Trail