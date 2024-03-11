Another local library to see expanded access hours be made available

Expanded Access Hours at another Grays Harbor location will be added soon.

The Timberland Regional Library says that 10 library locations already have the expanded hours, but coming soon there will be an 11th location added to the list.

Expanded Access Hours (EAH) are additional hours of library access available to patrons outside of the normal operating hours.

EAH is available at select branches daily from 7:00 am until the library opens and after the library closes until 8:00 pm.

During Expanded Access Hours, the library building is open for patrons to enter and use resources, such as books, computers, printing, and study spaces.

During these hours, library staff are not available to provide assistance or answer questions.

When you sign up, library staff will review safety and security information such as emergency exits, how to use the phones, what to do if the power goes out, and how to handle other emergencies.

Once approved, your access goes beyond your home library; it includes all Expanded Access Hours (EAH) locations.

Families are welcome too! Each adult must sign up separately but may bring minors in their care. It is recommended to check for updates on individual library pages before visiting.

Meeting Room availability varies by location during EAH; visit Reserve a Meeting Room for additional information.

Expanded Access Hours are available at the following TRL branches:

According to TRL, the Amanda Park location will be added soon, becoming the 11th location included in the expanded hours.

Who is eligible for EAH?

Patrons who are 14 years or older and,

Possess a valid/active TRL library card

Have read the Patron Agreement Form, and agreed to the EAH terms & conditions.

Families are welcome

Services include: