Amerigroup terminating contract with Grays Harbor Community Hospital
In a release from Grays Harbor Public Hospital District #2 (Grays Harbor Community Hospital and Harbor Medical Group), they tell KXRO that Amerigroup plans to end their service with the district effective June 28, 2020.
In a release it states that on March 1st, 2020 Amerigroup informed local officials that they intended to terminate the relationship unless the hospital was willing to agree to new terms that the hospital states would involve “a deep cut in reimbursement”.
“This cancellation comes at a challenging time, and though we are hopeful for a beneficial resolution, we are preparing to help patients move insurance carries if they’d like to keep their providers.“
The local hospital states that they continue to work with Amerigroup in an attempt to come to an agreement that will prevent a dissolution, continuing several months of negotiations, although the hospital states that they learned the medical insurance provider began calling customers this month to inform them of the change.
Grays Harbor Community Hospital and Harbor Medical Group say that they would like to apologize for the burden these actions have placed on some in our community.
“These are not outcomes that we want for our community. Please know that we are here to assist in lessening the impact on you and your family.”
In response to the change, GHCH says that they have also begun reaching out to our patients to make sure they are aware there is alternative to losing their providers.
Molina also provides coverage to our community and is contracted with GHCH and HMG providers. Beginning June 29th, 2020 if you have Amerigroup Managed Medicaid but want to keep your GHCH and HMG providers, you will need to be enrolled with Molina for Managed Medicaid coverage.
There are 5 options for making the switch to Molina:
- If you have access to the internet you can sign up at the Washington Health Plan Finder Website: www.wahealthplanfinder.org
- Provider One Enrollment- Mon-Fri, 8:00am-5pm
- If you don’t have internet you can call WA Health Plan Finder or to speak with a customer service representative who will guide you through the process.
-
- Toll-free support is available: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday – Friday at 1-855-923-4633; TTY: 1-855-627-9604
- Language assistance and disability accommodations are provided at no cost.
- There is also a free Navigator Service for Grays Harbor & Pacific County: CHOICE Regional Health Network, Phone: 1-360-539-7576
- GHCH has Navigators working for the hospital who can help you, please call 360-532-8330 to schedule time to speak with a navigator.