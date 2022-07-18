American Pickers return to Washington; local collectors being sought

The American Pickers are returning to Washington and they are looking for local collections to visit on their trip.
The History Channel TV show is planning to film episodes throughout the state area again in October 2022.
In April 2019, the American Pickers visited Grays Harbor, with multiple stops that appeared on the show.
They are asking for leads throughout the state, they say “specifically interesting characters with fascinating items, and lots of them”.
“…we are incredibly excited to continue connecting with the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking! If you feel it appropriate, we really hope you can help us let the people in your backyards know how eager we are to hear their stories! “
The American Pickers only pick through private collections, so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses, or anything open to the public.
The documentary series explores the world of antique “picking” and follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
“As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. “
If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, show organizers as asking you send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to:
[email protected] or call (646) 493-2184
facebook.com/GotAPick