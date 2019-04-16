Alex Mabey Stopped by The Kix Morning Show!

Local singer/songwriter Alex Mabey stopped by the Kix 95.3 Morning show today, to talk about the benefit show she is doing for the United Way of Grays Harbor this Friday Night. She also talks about what she’s been up to the last few years, and about moving to Nashville! Check out the interview below which also features a live in studio performance of her song “Bravest Daughter”

Alex will be playing a benefit show this Friday night at Mount Olympus Brewing co. from 7 pm to 10 pm! Proceeds will benefit the United Way of Grays Harbor! If you’d like to purchase a CD or learn more about Alex Mabey then check out her official Website by clicking HERE!

You can also Follow Alex on Instagram @alex_mabey_music / On Twitter @alexmabeymusic / And on Facebook at “Alex Mabey Music”