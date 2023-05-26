KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Alex Mabey From Lake Quinault to Nashville and “The Waiting Room”

May 26, 2023 10:23AM PDT
Alex Mabey from Lake Quinault has been living in Nashville for a few years now but hasn’t forgot her hometown roots, she just put out a brand new album called “The Waiting Room” which was written after going through a divorce,  She talks to Kix 95.3’s The Luceman in the Morning about how that influenced her writing in more ways than one. You can hear the albume now on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon or wherever you get your music or get the CD on her official website by clicking HERE!! Check out the interview below..

