Alabama Is Coming To The WA State Fair

TICKETS

Reserved Concert Seating – $75 – $100*

Concert tickets include same-day Washington State Fair gate admission, up to an $18 value. Your concert ticket is also your Fair gate admission ticket. Present your concert ticket at any Fair gate for admission on the same day as the show.

Concert ticket required for children 2 years of age and older.

PRE-SHOW PARTY

Tickets – $65* (does not include concert or Fair gate admission)

Start the night off right at the official Pre-Show Party! Includes dinner, music and prizes, plus a chance to win a front row seat upgrade. Learn More >

*Online orders subject to standard fees. All tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable, regardless of weather. Events held rain or shine.

Verified Concert tickets are sold ONLY by the Washington State Fair at thefair.com. We cannot guarantee tickets purchased from third-party sellers are valid. Additionally, we are unable to assist with tickets purchased from third-party sellers. Ticket holder agrees to comply with all Washington State Fair policies and protocols.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

It’s been more than 50 years since a trio of young cousins left Fort Payne, Alabama, to spend the summer playing in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina bar called The Bowery. It took Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook six long years of tip jars and word of mouth to earn the major label deal they’d been dreaming of, but then seemingly no time at all to change the face of country music.

Alabama is the band that changed everything. They reeled off 21 straight #1 singles, a record that will probably never be equaled in any genre. They brought youthful energy, sex appeal and a rocking edge that broadened country’s audience and opened the door to self-contained bands from then on, and they undertook a journey that led, 73 million albums later, to the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The fact that some of the heirs of that legacy – Eli Young Band, Rascal Flatts and Florida Georgia Line -were among the stars paying tribute on Alabama & Friends, their most recent release, is part of their legacy as surely as the awards and plaudits they’ve earned through the years. And those, of course, have been legion. They include more than 150 major industry nods, including two Grammys, the Minnie Pearl Humanitarian award, Entertainer of the Year awards three times from the CMA and five times from the ACM, as well as the latter’s Artist of the Decade award. They earned 21 Gold ®, Platinum ® and Multi-Platinum ® albums and were named the RIAA’s Country Group of the Century.