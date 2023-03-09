AI-driven ElliQ available to assist older adults in Grays Harbor and Pacific counties

The Olympic Area Agency on Aging (O3A) and Intuition Robotics have announced a new program to provide ElliQ, the AI-driven care companion robot, to older adults who are in need of additional support in Grays Harbor and Pacific counties.

ElliQ is said to reduce loneliness among older adults who live alone or spend most of their day alone.

According to a release, ElliQ also promotes healthy living by proactively engaging users with a variety of features including daily check-ins and conversation, cognitive and physical activities, connecting to family and friends, and more.

The company adds that ElliQ enables streamlined communication between older adults on O3A long-term services and their case managers.

Individuals do not need to be O3A clients to participate in the program.

Anyone 60 years and older who lives in Grays Harbor or Pacific counties may apply.

The program is limited and enrollment is expected to be completed no later than the end of March.

“This program is part of O3A’s support to older individuals to maintain their dignity, health, and independence in their homes through a comprehensive and coordinated system of home and community-based services that improve quality-of-life and enable people to age in place.”

“Older adults in rural Washington may not have the same access to in-person support: technology can be a component of wrap around services to maintain independence and health.” said Laura Cepoi, Executive Director of The Olympic Area Agency on Aging. “Intuition Robotics has a unique and advanced solution in ElliQ, based on great response in other states. We’re excited for our staff to begin offering ElliQ devices to older adults and observing its impact on improved health and increased engagement between older individuals with staff, health care providers, and loved ones.”

“As our aging population increases, we must look to new technologies to assist the organizations and caregivers who are already stretched thin,” said Jon Martin, Mayor of Ocean Shores. “In Ocean Shores, we have so many seniors who are isolated, and we are actively looking for ways to create new community connections. We’re looking forward to introducing ElliQ into our community and alleviating the loneliness some of our older residents have been struggling with.”

Enrollment in the program is open now.

To apply, please contact Michelle Fogus at [email protected] or 360.580.6001.

